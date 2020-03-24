(WAND) - Airlines are taking massive hits as near-empty planes are flying amid the global COVID-19 outbreak.
Some air traffic control towers are empty.
Airlines are consolidating remaining flights, because passengers just are not showing up to fly.
An official of one major U.S. airline, who did not want to be identified, ticked off more than a dozen flights that departed on Tuesday morning with fewer than ten passengers on board.
On some flights, the passengers were outnumbered by pilots and flight attendants.
The official said the average flight was just over 20% full.
On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration screened 331,000 people at airport checkpoints.
A year ago on a corresponding Monday that number was 2.4 million.
Major airlines are drafting plans in case they are forced to shut down domestic flights due to a lack of air traffic controllers or airport screeners.
The FAA, which provides air traffic control across the country, declined to comment to the Associated Press on whether the agency was considering ordering a shutdown. “We don’t comment on speculation,” said FAA spokesman Ian Gregor. “The FAA is focused on the health and safety of its workforce while continuing to provide a safe air transportation system.”
Airport towers at Chicago’s Midway International Airport and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas remained closed Tuesday. They shut down almost a week ago, because some employees tested positive COVID-19.
The airlines and their labor unions are lobbying Washington for relief. A proposal by Senate Republicans would provide $50 billion in loan help and another $8 billion for cargo carriers. The airlines say they need cash grants to avoid layoffs. The industry employs about 750,000 people.
U.S. airlines have already most of their international flights and have announced plans to reduce service within the U.S. by up to 40% in April.
More than 8,300 U.S. flights were canceled Tuesday, according to tracking service FlightAware. Flights were consolidated to avoid flying empty planes.
United Airlines canceled 51% of its flights, American dropped 46% of its schedule and Delta scrapped 39%, according to FlightAware. Southwest canceled 15%.