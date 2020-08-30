BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly 1,000 Illinois State students tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ISU data, the university has a total of 933 positive cases, reporting 187 new positives Sunday.
The school has had 732 positive cases in the past week out of 3,112 tests performed. That's a positivity rate of 23.5%
In comparison, the University of Illinois has a 5-day positivty rate of 0.75%. The university on-campus testing sites conduct saliva-based testing. Students and faculty are required to get tested twice a week, according to the university's website.
As ISU student cases continue to rise, Normal Mayor Chris Koos issued two emergency orders Friday, one limiting gatherings in and around ISU up to 10 people and the other requiring customers of establishments with liquor licenses to be seated to be served.
