ILLINOIS - New laws in Illinois take effect in the new year, with nearly 300 new measures beginning on Jan. 1.
The new laws range from big changes in criminal prosecutions to small, ceremonial designations. Some new measures add steps, procedures and red tape and others make processes more effective and help remove barriers.
Here are few law that take effect Jan. 1.
Minimum Wage
After a 2019 law, the state minimum wage in Illinois will increase to $12 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022. It will increase $1 per hour every year until it reaches $15 an hour.
Hayli's Law
Senate Bill 119 allows children under 16 to sell lemonade and similar drinks. Local and state authorities cannot regulate these stands and sales. It was named after a 12-year-old in Kankakee whose lemonade stand was shut down.
Juneteenth
House Bill 3922 recognizes Juneteenth as an official Illinois holiday.
Protection for crime victims
House Bill 734, House Bill 1742, Senate Bill 1677 increases protections for victims of crimes, including victims of sexual assault.
Mental health days
House Bill 576 and Senate Bill 1577 give students 5 excused absences for mental or behavioral health.
Youth Vaping Act
SB512 is the "Preventing Youth Vaping Act" and it aims to prevent vaping by children, placing additional restrictions on e-cigarettes, including imposing additional civil and criminal penalties.
Hairstyle discrimination ban
SB8147 will ban schools from discriminating against student hairstyles associated with racial, ethnic and cultural traditions.
Early termination fees
HB122 will end early termination fees for customers of telephone, cellphone, television, internet, energy, medical alert system or water services who die before the end of their contracts.
Overdose immunity
HB3445 states a person who seeks medical assistance for an opioid overdose will have immunity from prosecution for possession.
Asian-American history in schools
HB376 will require every elementary and high school to add a unit of instruction on the events and contributions of Asian Americans in Illinois and the U.S.
Menstrual hygiene product access
HB155 and HB310 will allow SNAP and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infant and Children’s Programs to use their benefits to purchase menstrual hygiene products. Under the latter bill, feminine hygiene products will now be available for free at homeless shelters that provide housing assistance to women and youth.
FOID card system changes
HB562 will create significant changes to the FOID card system beginning in 2022, including encouraging, but not requiring, fingerprinting. The ISP can now issue combined FOID and CCL cards to qualified applicants. ISP will now have a public database of all guns reported stolen that can be checked prior to the transfer of any firearm to prevent inadvertent transfers of stolen weapons. The ISP will create a new Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force to conduct enforcement operations against those with revoked FOID cards.
Protecting animals from prior offenders
HB168 will prohibit individuals from possessing animals if they’ve been convicted of two or more specified animal-related offenses.
Human trafficking training
SB1600 will require restaurants and truck stops to provide employees with training in the recognition of human trafficking, and protocols for reporting observed human trafficking to proper authorities.
Protection for domestic violence survivors
HB3582, HB3223, HB3484, HB3327 and SB685 and SB920 address domestic violence and remove some obstacles survivors face.
To see a list of more law taking effect, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.