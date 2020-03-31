SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2,997,250 million to Springfield, Peoria, Bloomington, and Normal to support coronavirus relief efforts.
The funding was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funding awarded is divided between Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Shelter Grants.
Community Block Grants are used for community development activities to address needs such as infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, homeowner assistance, etc.
Emergency Shelter Grants are used to improve the number and quality of emergency shelters for the homeless, operation of the shelters, providing social services to shelter residents, and preventing people from becoming homeless.
Allocation of Funding for Illinois’ 18th Congressional District:
NAME
CDBG20-COVID Recovery
ESG20-COVID Recovery
Bloomington
$329,144.00
$0.00
Peoria
$1,087,562.00
$535,321.00
Normal
$ 246,067.00
$0.00
Springfield
$799,156.00
$0.00