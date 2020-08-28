ATLANTA (WAND) - Nearly 40 children were rescued during a sex trafficking bust in Georgia.
The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit led a two-week operation in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia that resulted in the rescue of more than two dozen missing children.
"Operation Not Forgotten" resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates.
The operation was completed in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals' Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, along with Georgia state and local agencies.
26 arrest warrants were filed and additional charges for allegations include sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession and custodial interference.
“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” said Donald Washington, director of the Marshals Service. “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”
The missing children were "some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions."
