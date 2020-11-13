DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in Macon County alone.
Like everyone else, Tammy Trueblood wants to see the end of the pandemic. From not wearing a mask to ignoring mitigation guidelines, Trueblood is weary of central Illinoisans who are not taking the virus seriously.
"How many more people have to die or get sick to get this thing over with," Trueblood asked aloud. "The cases are just getting way too high."
She wants to see more accountability from local officials. Trueblood said she would like health officials to enforce rules.
Reports show bars and restaurants are linked to spreading the virus. WAND News reached out the Macon Co. public health administrator.
"As of right now, what we've been doing is initially following up on complaints," Brandi Binkley said. "For some establishments, we've gotten several."
When businesses are not following guidelines, Binkley said the health department will conduct an in-person visit. If the complaints continue, the establishment will receive a cease-and-desist letter.
"From there they [restaurants or bar owners] could be at risk of their food license being suspended," Binkley explained.
If it goes beyond that, Binkley said IDPH and the Illinois State Police will be notified. Binkley added county health board officials plan on meeting soon. They will discuss what else they can do to enforce mitigation measures.
"If we do feel it is appropriate and we do have the backing, then we would possibly be able to do something with a food permit," Binkley said.
At this point, Trueblood would rather see another city-wide shutdown. According to Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe, the city council will decide whether to implement fines for not wearing a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.