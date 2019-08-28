SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Walmart and Sam's Club's "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign raised nearly $140,000 for Central Illinois Foodbank.
This was the sixth year for the nationwide campaign that raises money for local food banks and brings national attention to the issue of hunger.
One in eight people in central and southern Illinois faces hunger.
"Central Illinois Foodbank works hard every day to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal. We need everyone to join the fight to end hunger and we are tremendously grateful to Walmart, Sam's Club, their associates, dedicated suppliers and everyone in our communities who helped support the 'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' campaign," said Pam Molitoris, executive director of Central Illinois Foodbank.
Each Walmart and Sam's Club encouraged shoppers to make a donation or purchase participating items in-store or online. For every participating product purchased, the equivalent of one meal was donated to a local food bank.
More than $26 million dollars were raised nationally this year through "Fight Hunger. Spark Change."
Walmart and Sam's Club also exceeded their goal of securing 1 billion meals for local food banks since the campaign launched.
"Because of the generous support of our suppliers, customers and associates, food banks will be able to do even more this year to help meet the needs in their communities," said Julie Gehrki, vice president of the Walmart Foundation. "We are passionate about fighting hunger, and through this campaign, we have taken another significant step to help raise awareness of hunger in America and support local efforts to increase access to healthier, nutritious food."