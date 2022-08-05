DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Need a job? Macon County has plenty of open positions. More than 2,000 jobs in the county need to be filled.
Nationwide hiring in July was much better than expected. Nonfarm payrolls rose 528,000 and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. Leisure and hospitality jobs led the way with gains of 96,000, followed by professional and business services with 89,000.
In Decatur Friday, Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation told WAND News there are more than 2,000 jobs available across numerous sectors. The strongest currently in the Decatur area are construction and manufacturing positions.
