DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Need a job? Call 217-875-8751 Thursday morning between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to register and receive a link for a special 9:30 a.m. Zoom conference explaining job opportunities in the Decatur area.
Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) said there are currently 1,600 jobs available locally. The jobs are available for many different skill levels and many offer good incomes.
Training for jobs in manufacturing, healthcare and transportation is also available through Richland Community College. Graduates are likely able to obtain a job within days of graduating.
The Zoom call is run by Workforce Investment Solutions and the EDC.
