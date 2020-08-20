CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - In Illinois, there are 1,450 African-Americans waiting on the organ transplant list.
Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Network reported nearly 60% of people who are waiting for life-saving organs in the U.S. are ethic minorities, but only a third are registered donors.
"In Illinois right now we have about 3,900 people on the waiting list; 1,400 are African-American, 800 are Hispanic and 240 are Asian-Americans," explained Marion Shuck, the director of donor family services and community outreach for Gift of Hope.
Transplant success rates are higher when the organ comes from a donor of the same ethnic background. Gift of Hope said this is a critical needs for African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-Americans to register as organ and tissue donors.
"African-Americans are disproportionately impacted with kidney disease, and that's because this population has a high rate of chronic illness, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and things that go along with that, and so because of this predisposition, they have a higher need for needing organs," said Shuck.
No one understands the need for organ transplant than Jim McFarlin. He received a kidney from a 6-year-old who was African-American. The kidney was a match, and one in one year grew to fit his 6-foot-3 frame.
"I've named my kidney after in her," said McFarlin, an ambassador for Gift of Hope. "She's a teenager now, so we've been together for about nine years, so like most teenagers, she's a little rebellious at times and she wants to have her own way, but for the most part we get along pretty well."
McFarlin had made it his mission to encourage people to register for organ donation by sharing his story.
"I know I would not be here today if someone did not say let me donate a organ," McFarlin said.
Gift of Hope encourages minority groups to make a difference by taking four easy steps to help save lives. Register as an organ donor by clicking here, or text "COMMIT" to 51555.
