URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana said it would cost $22,000 to replace 64 city-owned trees that were destroyed when a tornado hit southwest Urbana in May.
Urbana was gifted a $14,250 grant from the Morton Arboretum near Chicago to help replace the trees.
The city council will vote Monday on approving the grant, the News Gazette reports.
Urbana asked the community for donations in October.
The estimated cost to replace each tree is $360. That includes $110 for the actual tree and $250 for the labor to plant it.
The city is finishing removing trees killed by the emerald ash borer. 289 stumps have to be replaced.
The grant will help reduce a three-year backlog on planting to 18 months, the News Gazette reported.