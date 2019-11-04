MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) – A student found a needle in a piece of candy brought to a Mahomet-Seymour school, officials said.
According to the Mahomet-Seymour CUSD No. 3 Facebook page, the needle was in a “fun size” piece of candy the child brought from home to Lincoln Trail Elementary. It came from their trick-or-treating activities in the last several days, school leaders discovered.
Authorities are continuing to investigate.
Mahomet police and Mahomet-Seymour schools said they don’t think there is any ongoing threat related to the needle.