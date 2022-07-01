HERRICK, Ill. (WAND) – Neglected dogs with no food or water were rescued this week in rural Fayette County near Herrick.
“There were feces and it smelled like urine,” said Amy Pienazkiewicz-Grude of the Midwest Australian Shepherd Rescue. “There were bowls there. They were empty and they were dry.”
Fayette County Animal Control and the Illinois Department of Agriculture were investigating after receiving a tip. They found 17 dogs in cages in a remote area. The cages were made of wood with chicken wire and were open to the elements. The tipster indicated dogs had died of heat stroke and froze in the winter.
Midwest Australian Shepherd Rescue is currently caring for four dogs which are in foster homes. Ruby’s Rescue in McLean has three dogs. Wild K-9 Rescue in Springfield is caring for two while three other dogs have been taken to a rescue in Minnesota.
