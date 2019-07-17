TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – One person is behind bars and two other people were injured in double shooting in Christian County.
It happened around 10:30 Tuesday night at a property off of the Nokomis Blacktop. Several agencies worked overnight into Wednesday morning investigating what happened.
WAND News spoke with a woman whose family are neighbors where the shooting took place. She said her family first noticed something had happened when they saw police lights reflecting off the trees beside their home.
"We saw at least 10 or 15 police cars, so we knew it was probably more than an accident, but we weren't sure what was going on at all," said Emma Kelly.
Kelly and her family would be right. Across from their house Tuesday night, a double shooting had taken place.
"It's frightening for it to be right next to your house, and they can't really tell you anything because it's an ongoing scene,” Kelly said. “So you kind of just have to sit inside and hope nothing bad happens, and hope that they have him, but you don't really know."
One man, 40-year-old Nathan Howell, has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting. Kelly said this made her feel better, but she still never pictured anything like this to come out of her home town.
"It's been crazy, I think, ever since, you know, the tornado, that things (that) have been kind of weird have been happening,” Kelly reflected. "I still feel pretty safe in Taylorville, but it's just very unfortunate that these things keep happening and these violent things keep happening."
Investigators spent the morning Wednesday gathering evidence at the scene. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp revealed two people were injured during the shooting. Kelly said her family didn't have too many run-ins with the people who lived at the scene - mostly just returning their dog if it ever got loose. She said news of the shooting came as a surprise.
"We didn't know of any, like, domestic violence or any violence like that occurring over there, ever. I had never seen police cars over there," Kelly said.
The sheriff said Howell currently faces a few weapons charges, and he could see more charges as the investigation continues. Howell is expected to face a judge Thursday.