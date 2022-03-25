CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Thanks to a call from a neighbor, Champaign firefighters were able to quickly respond a house fire Thursday night.
Crews were called to the 1200 block of Broadmoor Dr. just before 8 p.m.
They were able to quickly put out the fire in the single-family home.
The fire was contained to the back of the home.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
