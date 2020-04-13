RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of two separate fires that damaged two Rantoul businesses overnight into Monday morning.
According to fire Chief Ken Waters, firefighters were called to 124 N. Garrard Street at about 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames were showing from the building's west windows and through a door on its southeast corner.
After the fire at 124 N. Garrard was extinguished, crews spotted smoke coming from 126 N. Garrard and moved next door to put out the second fire.
Waters said the two buildings are separated by firewalls.
A WAND-TV crew sent to the scene found Mi Pueblo Mexican Grocery Store and Restaurant was damaged in the fire.
There appeared to be burn damage on the outside of the building and its sign was heavily damaged. Las Flores Incorporated, located next door, also took damage.
Waters said the department estimated the fire caused about $250,000 to the building at 124 N. Garrard and an additional $250,000 to the contents inside the building. He said an estimated $150,000 in damage was caused to 126 N. Garrard.
The station crew saw police tape stretched outside of both businesses. Waters said this was done to keep people from entering the building while investigators worked the scene.
No injuries were reported at the scene, Waters said. Residents occupying apartments above the restaurant were evacuated and displaced.
Some are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the chief said, while others were able to find temporary housing on their own.
The Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments assisted Rantoul at the scene, and the state fire marshal's office has been called to investigate the cause of the fires.