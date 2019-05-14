(WAND) - A nearby state has confirmed multiple cases of a dog disease that can spread to humans and other animals.
The Iowa State Veterinarian has reports of canine brucellosis.
The disease originated at a small dog commercial breeding facility in Marion County, Iowa. The animals and the facility are quarantined.
Anyone who comes in contact with blood, tissues and fluids during the birthing process at the breeding facility may be at higher risk.
Human infection from the disease is rare and requires close contact with infected dogs.
Infections cause flu-like symptoms and joint pain. Rarely, symptoms can involve the nervous system, eyes or heart.