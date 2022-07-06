DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Lincoln Park neighbors are asking the Decatur Park District not to sell land to the Decatur Public School District for a new school campus.
"The park is not just a park, its a legacy. Not only is it a legacy- its history," neighbor Rochelle Thomas said during a Park District Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.
Decatur residents, whose property back up to Lincoln Park, are asking the Decatur Park District to reconsider a plan to sell part of the park to Decatur schools.
"Leave Lincoln Park alone. I'm pretty sure that those who donated the land, in looking at it, had no intentions for it ever to be anything other than a park," resident Jacob Jenkins said.
Margaret Cutthill said in the early 1900s, her family donated property to Decatur that now houses Lincoln Park.
"I still have great grandchildren that play and they love it," Cutthill explained.
She believes her family wanted the property to remain green space, and is concerned about the wildlife who now call Lincoln Park home.
"There are over 22 eagles, there's also a bald eagle," Cutthill told WAND News.
Advocates want to see the history of the park, and surrounding community, preserved.
"Lincoln Park is one of the most historic places in all of Decatur, and it really makes what is special about that neighborhood and unique about it, integral part of that setting. And once we lose those historic places like that, we can never get them back again," Bret Robertson, Chairman of History of the Heartland, told WAND News.
The Park District board said DPS61 is currently surveying the land to determine how much space they would need to build a new school, and what it might cost to buy the land from the park.
"If that does happen, we will meet on the price. If we can negotiate we will," Bob Brilley, President of the Decatur Park District Board, said during a meeting Wednesday.
But Brilley said the district has not made a decision about whether they will agree to sell the property.
"The park district is sensitive to our residents concerns, we're very sensitive to your concerns," Brilley added.
DPS61 plans to pay for the new school using federal covid relief funds. The Illinois legislature granted DPS61 a waiver that allows them to skip the process of asking voters for permission to build a new school. Sponsors of the bill said the intent was to expedite the process and begin construction in months, irater than years.
