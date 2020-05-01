FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A morning pajama-jam happened Friday in a Forsyth neighborhood.
Decatur Indoor Sports Center, Fitness Supervisor Tracy Hewitt decided to bring her neighbors together for a morning stretch and workout.
"We're a close neighborhood, we always do potlucks and get together, so I thought this would be a great way to bring everyone together."
Friday morning families throughout the neighborhood spread out in front of Hewitt's house and did some stretches and an easy, quick workout.
"It's been hard," Hewitt explained, talking about the current stay-at-home order. "I've been lucky with my job to be able to interact with people through Facebook workouts, so I just want to bring as many people together, safely, to have some fun."
Tracy plans on have a kids workout like the one she had Friday morning through the Decatur Indoor Sports Center's Facebook page. The Pajama-Jama will take place on Wednesday, May 6 at 3 p.m.
