DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Neighbors on the east side of Decatur told WAND News they're fed up with a local bar and are demanding the city take action.
Police have been called out to Flashback Lounge more than 80 times in the last six months. Julie Bell has lived behind the bar for three years and never had a problem until the past few months.
"People are getting out and having verbal confrontations. It's not even safe to sit on my front porch," Bell explained.
WAND News requested a log of every time Decatur police were called to the business in the past six months. We found 83 calls for everything from loud music to patrons blocking the road, to fights, and most recently, a shooting.
"I was watching TV, laying on the couch and my husband and I both, my husband woke up by it, and I jumped up," Bell said about the shooting last Tuesday.
Decatur police reports show officers were called just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday. On scene, officers found at least 14 shell casings and the back door of the bar shattered.
"That's my neighborhood, that's my house, and I just can't have it," Bell added.
Edna Perry told WAND News she's just as frustrated.
"They were running through our yard with their cars, tearing up our yards, fighting, parking over here," Perry explained.
She owns several homes around the bar. While she's never had problems in the past, she said over the past 10 months, she's dealt with a lot of property damage from rowdy bar-goers.
"They should be responsible for their customers. I'm a landlord and I'm responsible for my tenants. And they have terrorized the neighborhood," Perry added.
But Decatur City Councilman David Horn said the problem is many incidents at Flashback have actually taken place off the bar's property.
"The city of Decatur and the police department are looking for solutions to this issue that does not violate individual rights and the rights of private property owners and businesses," Horn explained.
The councilman has been working with neighbors and police since the spring. He's trying to come up with a creative solution that works for everyone.
But neighbors are demanding he and the council revoke Flashback's liquor license. Councilman Horn said if the business is violating the city's code, that would be something to consider.
"Neighbors should be concerned when there is criminal activity that is taking place at private businesses and the city has a responsibility to keep its citizens safe," Horn added.
WAND News reached out to the owners of Flashback Lounge about these issues. The manager released the following statement about the shooting Tuesday and the ongoing police calls to their property:
"The incident that happened nine days ago did not involve any patrons at Flashback. We were closed at the time of the incident and all videos have been released to the police. We previously met with DPD in an attempt to address any concerns happening outside. No occurrences have happened inside of our bar. In the last 60 days, we successfully hosted events that bring in a more diverse crowd. We will continue support stopping the violence in Decatur."
