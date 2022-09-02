DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Neighbors who live along East Garfield are frustrated with speeders traveling through.
On Tuesday evening, a home surveillance camera caught James Gillenwater and his son walking across East Garfield to a neighbor's house. Gillenwater said they saw a car way in the distance and knew they could make it across. To their surprise, the driver was traveling faster than the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit sign and nearly hit Gillenwater and his son.
"I'm grateful, I'm very grateful. I'm glad my kid is still alive, but I just wish people would stop driving that way down this road."
Gillenwater told WAND News that wasn't the first time something like that had happened to him and members of his family. He said drivers speed through his neighborhood all the time, disregarding families who live in the area.
"I know it's a busy road. It's a 4 lane road, but that doesn't mean go highway speeds."
The section from 2400 East Garfield to 2600 East Garfield doesn't have sidewalks. Gillenwater said when his kids have to walk to the bus, some driver don't slow down or pay attention.
He's even made signs to urge people to slow down, but it hasn't seemed to work.
"I'll make signs to get people to slow down, but they will blow away because people are driving so fast."
Gillenwater shared his story with WAND News to urge drivers to slow down and pay attention to families living in the area.
