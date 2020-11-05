NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Fair announced rap star Nelly will perform at the fair next year.
The Sangamon County Fair announced the grandstand lineup today for the 2021 fair which will take place June 16-20, 2021.
Nelly is again set to perform at the fair after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed his 2020 fair appearance.
Reigning ACM New Male Country Artist of the Year, Riley Green will also perform at the 2021 Sangamon County Fair.
Fair Board President Nathan Smith said, “We are proud to again bring a variety of entertainment to our fair. We know there are a lot of new country music fans but there are also many people excited to reminisce and sing along with rap music of the early 2000’s. The Sangamon County Fair is looking forward to hosting a fair and concerts again in 2021.”
The Sangamon County Fair Queen Pageant will be held Wednesday, June 16 in the open pavilion. Nelly will be in the grandstand on Thursday, June 17 and Riley Green will perform Friday, June 18.
Weekend entertainment includes a Truck and Tractor Pull on Saturday and the Demolition Derby on Sunday.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 1 at 10 a.m. for online purchase only at www.sangcofair.com.
For a limited time, general admission concert tickets will be available for a discounted rate of $30 where fairgoers can choose from standing room in the arena, or seats in the stands. Full price concert tickets will be $35.
The truck and tractor pulls and demo derby are both set at an admission price of $15. Grandstand admission does not include fair gate admission or carnival rides and will need to be purchased separately.
All the details can be found at www.sangcofair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.