NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) - Rap superstar Nelly is coming to perform at the Sangamon County Fair next year.
The Grammy award winning artist will perform Thursday, June 18, 2020.
The 71st annual Sangamon County Fair will be held Wednesday, June 17 through Sunday, June 21 in New Berlin.
Fair Board President Nathan Smith said, "We are beyond excited to welcome Nelly to our Grandstand 20 years after his album Country Grammar was released. We work hard to bring a variety of entertainment to our fair and this is just the first of several other great artists to be announced soon for the 2020 Sangamon County Fair."
Nelly's hits include Hot in Herre, RideWitMe, Country Grammar, Cruise, Shake Ya Tailfeather, Dilemma and Just a Dream.
Nelly was ranked the number three Top Artist of the Decade in 2009 and is one of only seven rappers to date to receive Diamond Selling status.
The June 18 concert will be held in the grandstand area of the Sangamon County Fairgrounds. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20 for online purchase only at www.sangcofair.com.
For a limited time, general admission concert tickets will be available for a discounted rate of $20 where fairgoers can choose from standing room in the arena, or seats in the stands.
Full price concert tickets will be $40.
Concert tickets do not include fair gate admission or carnival rides.