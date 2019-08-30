SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Park District will be resurfacing the Nelson Center parking lot starting next week.
The Springfield Park District's Parks and Planning Department will be repairing and resurfacing the asphalt.
The goal is to increase safety and reduce barriers for people visiting the Nelson Center and Lincoln Park.
The resurfacing starts Tuesday, September 3 and is expected to be be completed on or before September 13.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.
The Nelson Center parking lot will be tentatively closed from September 3 - 5.
There will be at least one entrance and exit to the Nelson Center parking lot open to the public.