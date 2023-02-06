NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - Neoga firefighters were called to a house fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning.
When crews arrived around 4:20 a.m. they realized the fire in the area of 18 Hidden Acres had spread to another house and a detached garage that was about ten feet away.
It took them about two and a half hours to get the fire under control.
No one was injured. The house that initially caught fire had one occupant. The other house had three occupants. All are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Both homes and the garage are considered total losses.
Sigel Fire Department and Wabash Fire Protection District assisted with the call.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
