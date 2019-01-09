NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Neoga man was hurt in a house fire Monday night.
Crews were called to a home in the 700 block of Franklin in Neoga just before 10:30 p.m. The fire was in the attached garage.
A neighbor reported hearing an explosion and seeing smoke.
The homeowner who was injured was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and later transferred to Springfield Memorial Hospital burn unit for treatment. He sustained burns to 20 percent of his body.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office.