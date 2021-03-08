NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - The Neoga Police Department is introducing the department's first K9 officer.
K9 Obi is a Belgian Malinois and was born in the Netherlands in 2019.
The dog was imported to the United States in 2020 by Vohne Liche Kennels out of Denver, Indiana where he began his initial training.
Officer Moore was paired up with Obi and attended a six week academy at Vohne Liche Kennels. K9 Obi is trained in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension as well as tracking.
The new K9 program has been completely funded by donations from local businesses and private citizens.
