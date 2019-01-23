Netflix show benefits thrift stores across the country

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One woman is inspiring people to tidy up and get rid of their extra clutter.
"Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" is a home improvement show on Netflix that is getting people organized, and local thrift stores are benefiting from what's becoming a major trend.
The manager of LSA Resale Shop, Judy Gross, says people bring stuff in to donate all day and every day.
"We have probably 20 or 30 people a day bringing stuff in," Gross said. "We never run out, ever."
She says she sees people of all ages coming in to both shop and donate items.
"We see a lot of college kids coming in from Millikin," Gross said.
According to Gross, thrift shopping has become a major trend.
"When we first opened there were only like five thrift stores in the area, and now there are so many more," Gross said.
All the proceeds from the LSA Resale Shop go toward the Lutheran School Association.