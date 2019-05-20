(WAND) - You could be paying state taxes on your streaming services under Governor's JB Pritzker proposed capital budget plan.
Pritzker is proposing a $41.5 billion capital plan over six years. That plan would be funded by $2.4 billion in new tax and fee revenue.
New taxes and fee hikes include expanding Chicago's so-called "Nextflix tax" statewide, a gas tax and vehicle registration hike, a $1 per ride tax on ride sharing services, tax hikes on beer, wine and liquor, and others.
The streaming service tax would put a 7% tax on users, as well as cable and satellite customers.
None of these services are currently taxed at the state level.
Chicago's 9% citywide “amusement tax” includes online streaming services.