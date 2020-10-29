(WAND) - Netflix is increasing prices of its monthly standard and premium plans, the company announced.
CNBC reports the streaming giant will move its standard plan to $13.99 and its premium plan cost to $17.99. Before this change, the respective prices of these plans were $12.99 and $15.99.
Netflix said customers will see prices update on their bill in the next two months. There will be a warning 30 days before the changes happen.
Netflix will keep its basic plan price at $8.99 per month. This is the same price the company introduced in 2019.
The rate increases are the first since January 2019.
Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters had hinted at a price increase in the last earnings call, saying if Netflix keeps up its investment in original content and giving users more value as a result, the company believes “there is that opportunity to occasionally go back and then ask for members, where we’ve delivered that extra value in those countries, to pay a little bit more.”
Those who pay for a standard Netflix plan can get up to 1080p quality and watch on two screens at once. Premium's next-level features include 4K resolutions, HDR and up to four screens at once.
Basic Netflix offers 480p resolution to users.
Netflix shares were up over 4 percent on the price change before settling during the evening, the network said.
