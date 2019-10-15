(WAND) - If you have an older Roku device, you will not be able to stream Netflix after December 1, multiple reports said.
Those who do not have HDMI TV may be impacted. HDGuru reports Roku players dating back to 2008 are affected.
CordCuttersNews said the first two Roku models are affected.
Those most at risk of losing Netflix without an upgrade are people whose TVs require composite or component RCA-type inputs.
For those viewers, in addition to upgrading their Roku devices, they may need to get an HDMI-capable TV.
CordCuttersNews said if your Netflix app does not support autoplay next, then your Roku device will be losing access.