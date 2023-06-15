(WAND) — When you call 911 from a cell phone, it can be hard for first responders to pinpoint your location. But a new technology, now online in central Illinois, is changing that.
"Whether they're bleeding, they're drowning, whatever, time makes a difference. Getting them there more quickly, and to the correct location—more precise location—is going to be really critical," Jonathan Thomas, Director of the Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center, told WAND News.
When someone calls 911 from a cellphone, cell towers are used to detect the location, but that's not always accurate.
"It could route you to somewhere that's up to 176 football fields away, to put that in perspective. Now AT&T, we've got it down to about half a football field," Garret Minaglia, Retail Sales Manager for AT&T Greater Lakes, explained.
AT&T is now the first major carrier to install location-based routing, using a cell phone's GPS to track where exactly you are when calling 911.
"What this is really going to do is utilize the software that we have built up, that translates this to your closest call center for 911," Minaglia told WAND News.
During the summer, when many central Illinoisans are at the lake, camping or traveling, this can be key.
"Summertime, we're super busy. You may not be close to home, you're going to be traveling with graduation parties, different types of barbecues, the holiday with 4th of July," Minaglia added.
The Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center said this will get emergency responders to you faster than ever before.
"The quicker they can get to the situation, or wherever they're needed, the more quickly they're going to be able to help that person," Thomas explained.
The FCC is looking to require all carrier to implement this technology nationwide. Location-based routing can only be used for cell phones.
