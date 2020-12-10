URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A new outpatient addiction treatment center has opened in Urbana.
Recovery Concepts, a network of Illinois addiction treatment centers, has announced the grand opening of their Champaign-Urbana outpatient addiction treatment center.
The outpatient clinic is located at 710 W. Killarney St. in Urbana.
“We have heard from medical professionals, and the addiction recovery community that there is a serious need for quality, affordable addiction treatment services in the Champaign-Urbana area,” says Dr. Richard Mankinen, Chief Executive Officer of Recovery Concepts. “We are excited to bring affordable addiction services to those in need and look forward to serving the Champaign-Urbana area and the surrounding region.”
Recovery Concepts offers early clinic hours, 6 days a week, offering medication assisted treatment (methadone & Suboxone) along with counseling services.
To request an appointment or obtain additional information regarding enrollment, visit www.recoveryconcepts.org or call the Recovery Concepts patient line at (217) 600-7165. Most private insurance plans, Medicare, and Medicaid will be accepted at Recovery Concepts. Same day appointments are available.
Recovery Concepts also has an outpatient treatment center in Hazel Crest, Illinois (South Suburban Chicago).
