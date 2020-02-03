CHICAGO (WAND) - The new adult-use cannabis industry in Illinois generated close to $40 million in the first 31 days.
The January total was $39,247,840.83.
Dispensaries sold 972,045 items in the first month. More than $30.5 million worth of cannabis was sold to Illinois residents. More than $8.6 million was sold to out-of-state residents.
Governor JB Pritzer's administration said a potion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested into communities impacted by the, "failed war on drugs."
The Illinois Department of Agriculture released applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower, and transporter licenses.
The applications are available on the department's website.
Completed applications can be turned in starting Feb. 14 and must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 16.