(WAND)- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a new age-progression image of Timmothy Pitzen on the ten-year anniversary of his disappearance.
Timmothy disappeared when he was six years old, on May 11, 2011, after his mother, Amy Pitzen, unexpectedly picked him up from school.
The next day, after no replies to repeated phone calls, Timmothy's father reported his wife and son missing.
Then on May 14, 2011, Amy was found deceased in a motel in Rockford, Illinois, and there was no sign of Timmothy.
Investigators say Amy committed suicide and left behind a note indicating that Timmothy would be well taken care of.
"Our investigation remains active and we're committed to finding answers for the Pitzen family," said Chief Kristen Ziman of the Aurora Police Department. "We hope this new image created by NCMEC forensic artists will allow someone to recognize what Timmothy might look like today and help us find him."
"It's hard to believe that we have been searching for Timmothy for ten long years now," said Timmothy's father, Jim Pitzen. "We believe he is out there, and we hope every day that he will make his way home."
"We know that our age progression photos help bring home missing children," said Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at NCMEC. "Because Timmothy has been missing since 2011, it can be tough to look at this image and realize that little Timmothy is now 16 years old. But this is the face that we ask everybody to look at closely because we know that it's one way he can be found."
Anyone who may have information is asked to call The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Aurora Police Department's Timmothy Pitzen Tip Line at (630) 256-5516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.