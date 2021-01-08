DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department's year-to-date crime statistics for 2020 report that officers responded to 363 violent crimes in the city, but those totals are only for January through September.
Leaders within the Macon County community recognized the high numbers and wanted to create an avenue for youth in the community who are directly affected by these violent crimes.
"Our community unfortunately does have a significant amount of violence going on," said Abby Steele, HEALS coordinator.
The Child 1st Center, along with other organizations in the community, collaborated to write a grant to bring funding to the area through the Office of Victims of Crime. The funding was given to four states, with Illinois one of them. Macon County was one of the eight sites in the state to launch the Illinois HEALS program.
The program, which started on Oct. 1, will address victimization and ensure care and services are made available to all victims of violent crimes.
"Looking at the whole picture, what help can we give them to get past trauma that they have been affected by," explained Steele.
Illinois HEALS will provide assistance to victims as young as newborns to 25-year-old young adults. Jean Moore, executive director of Child 1st Center, explained trauma can have a long-lasting impact on a child's life.
"We decided it (HEALS) was something we needed to do to help our young people cope with violence and hopefully prevent future violence," Moore said.
HEALS works closely with the Decatur Police Department, Crossing Health Care, Dove Inc., Growing Strong and other agencies in the community. Steele mentioned for kids and young adults affected by gun violence recently or in the past, they are able to connect them with the Decatur Psychological Associates to get the mental care they need.
"It (gun violence) has a huge impact in our community and in our schools," Steele said.
Free case managers and victims advocacy services are available and ready to serve. Leaders within HEALS hope the agency will be a step in the right direction to curbing violence and preventing it from happening in the future.
Victims do not need a referral to receive help. Call 217-791-8084 or visit child1stcenter.org. The Illinois HEALS office is at 1025 N. Water St. in Decatur.
