CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The latest trend taking social media by storm: using artificial intelligence to create avatars of yourself.
The app making it possible has gained more than 5 million downloads in the last month, but some users have privacy concerns.
The Lensa photo editing app allows users to upload photos of themselves or others and receive 50+ ‘magic avatars’ of the user in different art styles.
This isn’t just a filter. A computer has studied thousands, even millions of data points in order to create an entirely new image.
Director of the U of I Center for Artificial Intelligence Innovation, Volodymr Kindratenko, P.h.Sc., says this technology is in its beginning stages.
“As AI continues to advance, it’s likely we’ll see more realistic and complex images,” he said.
But before you hop on the bandwagon, it’s important to know the risks by reading the terms of use.
“AI services are just like any other web-based services. There’s no real difference there. So, it’s a good idea to review their policies, because once you upload your pictures, they are there,” he added.
The application’s terms and conditions state that they don’t store your photos; they delete them after use.
But since artificial intelligence is a new and evolving technology, it’s unclear just how your data may be used in the future.
“Data sets may be collected, and it’s not well understood what could be done with these data sets. For example, in the future, someone may develop algorithms that can infer some sensitive information from these data sets about the individuals [who use the app],” said Kindratenko.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
