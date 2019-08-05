HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - Homer just got access to a new resource in its community - an ambulance truck.
Homer Fire Chief Don Happ said leaders were working on getting access to one for about 15 years. He said he had to provide a call log list to show proof of the high need for his village.
"On Aug. 1, OSF decided they wanted to have an ambulance out here," said Happ.
He said prior to this additional resource, authorities would have to wait about 20 minutes to get assistance overall.
"The two or three weeks we've been here, we've been able to cut that down to 10 minutes, which is very important for the people who live in this area," he said.
Now, responders can serve other communities in the area as well.
"We can help the other villages like Sidney, Odgen ... anybody within a 15-mile radius, we can help," he said.
Though it's a standard truck, it's helping out those in need.
"We man it with a paramedic and a basic at a minimum. There are cases (where) we have two paramedics, but there's always two people here from 8 in the morning to 8 o'clock at night," said OSF supervisor Jim Lievano.
Leaders hope to eventually have the truck running and serve the community for 24 hours after its trial period.