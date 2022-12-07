SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Southern Illinois will soon be home to a new area code.
The Illinois Commerce Commission announced that new code, 730, will overlay the existing 618 area code to increase available numbers for assignment in the region. The new code will not be introduced until after July 7, 2023.
The 618 area code is one of the original, 86 area codes assigned by Bell Laboratories in 1947. The boundary covers Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville and Marion and has changed very little since its introduction.
Despite the addition of a new area code, there will be an supply of 618 codes still available in most areas. Both codes will coexist within the same boundary.
Current phone numbers will not change and the price/rates of a call made within the area will not change.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
