NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) - Students, teachers, and parents rallied at New Berlin High School Thursday evening in support of former district teacher/coach Joe Kindred.
Kindred was terminated by the school board last week.
"We want Joe Kindred back," said parent Holly Kotner. "We want him to continue teaching and coaching our students... He had taught for 15 years and coached for 12 years at New Berlin... We support Joe, we don't think what happened to Joe is fair."
Several people spoke in support of Kindred, describing him as committed to the district's parents.
"He's tough but firm, and he expects a lot from the boys, but they all appreciate that," Kotner said. "You never see Joe Kindred without Pretzel gear on. He loved our school."
Some ralliers believe Kindred's termination was because of his role in last year's teachers union vote of no confidence against the district's then-superintendent. Kindred was the union's president.
"It feels like Joe was let go as retaliation for some issues with our previous superintendent," Kotner said.
In addition to supporting Kindred, the ralliers also said they want better communication with the school board.
"Our mission is to get the board to basically start listening to the community," Kotner said. "And we want to basically have a better relationship with the board, as a community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.