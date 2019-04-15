URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A New Berlin man is facing federal child pornography charges.
57-year-old Scott Gentry appeared in federal court for arraignment April 12.
He was arrested Jan. 24 on charges filed in Macon County.
Gentry has been ordered by a judge to remain detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
His trial was scheduled for June 18 in Urbana.
Police said that in November and December of 2016 and April of 2017 Gentry used a computer or device to receive images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
In January of 2019 they said Gentry possessed images of child pornography in both Sangamon and Macon counties.