NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the New Berlin Education Association say they're dissatisfied with the leadership of current District Superintendent Adam Ehrman, and are asking him to step down.
"We ask Supt. Ehrman to resign for the good of the district and the community it serves. We ask that the New Berlin Board of Education select a new superintendent who is an educator that shares the core values of the district and whose beliefs are aligned with the mission of CUSD #16," NBEA President Joseph Kindred said. "He has demonstrated repeatedly through his actions, and in his words, that he lacks the basic qualities and skills to lead the school district ethically, responsibly, and transparently."
NBEA said over the past four years he has been in charge, Ehrman has:
- "Demonstrated a lack of respect for the Collective Bargaining Agreement, leading to an increased number of complaints and grievances;
- Demonstrated a leadership style that lacked communication or an ability to accept responsibility for his decisions regarding issues that negatively impact our members, as well as students in the district;
- Repeatedly circulated misinformation and false information to the leadership of NBEA, its members and the community;
- Avoided building authentic relationships or communicating transparently with NBEA, ultimately harming the students of the district and the community.
- Failed to establish or implement a system of internal controls to safeguard the district’s financial condition even after association members repeatedly told Supt. Ehrman about mistakes involving monthly paychecks, insurance deductions, tax deductions and, most recently, health insurance premiums that were not paid.
- Failed to develop administrative procedures to ensure Supt. Ehrman, and his elementary administrative staff, understand and respect federal labor law that protect the rights of NBEA members to be in a union."
A few dozen union members came to Thursday night's board meeting, delivering their talking points against Ehrman.
But several district employees spoke in favor of Ehrman. Jamie Brown, who works as a literacy coach and reading specialist at the district's elementary school, said the district has only improved under his leadership.
"I respect the union's opinion," Brown told WAND. "I'm a union member. I don't agree this is the correct move to make…These steps that are being taken now are going to ruin a man's career for no reason."
No decision was made on the matter at Thursday night's meeting.