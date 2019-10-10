NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) - New Berlin teachers have voted no confidence in the current superintendent.
The New Berlin Education Association is asking New Berlin Community Unified School District #16 Superintendent Adam Ehrman to resign following the vote of no confidence in his leadership.
"We ask Supt. Ehrman to resign for the good of the district and the community it serves. We ask that the New Berlin Board of Education select a new superintendent who is an educator that shares the core values of the district and whose beliefs are aligned with the mission of CUSD #16," NBEA President Joseph Kindred said. "He has demonstrated repeatedly through his actions, and in his words, that he lacks the basic qualities and skills to lead the school district ethically, responsibly, and transparently."
NBEA said over the past four years he has been in charge, Ehrman has:
- "Demonstrated a lack of respect for the Collective Bargaining Agreement, leading to an increased number of complaints and grievances;
- Demonstrated a leadership style that lacked communication or an ability to accept responsibility for his decisions regarding issues that negatively impact our members, as well as students in the district;
- Repeatedly circulated misinformation and false information to the leadership of NBEA, its members and the community;
- Avoided building authentic relationships or communicating transparently with NBEA, ultimately harming the students of the district and the community.
- Failed to establish or implement a system of internal controls to safeguard the district’s financial condition even after association members repeatedly told Supt. Ehrman about mistakes involving monthly paychecks, insurance deductions, tax deductions and, most recently, health insurance premiums that were not paid.
- Failed to develop administrative procedures to ensure Supt. Ehrman, and his elementary administrative staff, understand and respect federal labor law that protect the rights of NBEA members to be in a union."
“The New Berlin Education Association feels a responsibility to the community to protect its investment in our school district. Students deserve the best teachers available,” Kindred said. “Yet, Superintendent Ehrman’s actions over the past four years have fostered a culture of intimidation, fear and reprisal. The students of this district deserve a leader who fosters a professional spirit of growth. And, that is why NBEA is asking Mr. Ehrman to resign and that a search for a new superintendent begin.”