MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon said Kelly E. Peters was pronounced dead Saturday at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.
The Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash.
WAND TV is working to learn more about the crash.
