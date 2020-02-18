(WAND) - A new state bill proposed earlier in February aims to ban the sale or use of gas-powered leaf blowers throughout Illinois.
The bill, proposed by Democratic State Senator Laura Fine, would amend the Environmental Protection Act, making it illegal to operate or sell at retail a gas-powered leaf blower. The two main reasons listed for the proposed ban are to reduce environmental pollution and noise pollution. Violators would receive a fine of up to $500.
The bill's supporters, like Dr. Judy Parrish, a biology professor at Millikin University, said pollutants from gas-powered leaf blowers can contribute to smog formation and acid rain, and also launch particles like dust, pollen, mold and animal feces into the air for long distances.
"Using one for only a half-hour is like driving a car 440 miles at 30 miles an hour," Parrish said. "That's a lot of hydrocarbons and particulate matter and carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide added to the air."
The bill's opponents include Deb Dierking of Decatur, who considers it completely frivolous.
"I don't think we have that many gas blowers that's gonna create that big of a problem," Dierking told WAND.
However, both Dierking and Parrish predict the bill won't pass.
"I don't think it'll pass," Dierking said. "I don't think people are that concerned about it."
"I think it has a chance, but not a very big one," Parrish said. "I think this kinda gets into the area where people don't like to be told what to do."
If the bill becomes law, the ban would take effect immediately on Jan. 1, 2022.
The full bill can be read here.