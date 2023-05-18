SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — As the clock winds down on the Spring legislative session a bipartisan group of lawmakers are working on a bill which will require crisis maps for schools in the event of a school shooting.
“It’s a proposal that will save lives of children in our state,” said Senator Sue Rezin, (R) Morris. “The bill ensures the local law enforcement and first responders have access to accurate current crisis response mapping data.”
Simply put, police will have access to maps with the layout of each school. If a dispatcher says they have been told the shooter is in a second floor art room the map should show the officers the exact location of the second floor art room.
The exact details of the legislation are still being worked out. Lawmakers hope to have it ready by the end of the current session.
