SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - House Bill 1551 could bring a series of big changes to DCFS.
This comes after Governor J.B. Pritzker launched an investigation of operations at DCFS and nominated Marc Smith to be the next director of the department.
The bill is backed by State Representative Sue Scherer, who say the Ta'Naja Barnes case encouraged her to fight for reform.
"With Ta'Naja living in Decatur, which is my home town, I wasn't willing to look the other way," Scherer says. "I saw a wrong and wanted to make it right."
The new changes could include more thorough home safety checks and doctor visits.
"They need to go through things, like is there heat and electric and water that's running and turned on," Scherer says. "There has to be a doctor's visit whenever the well checks are due, and they have to get their immunizations or sign off on the letter with a religious belief or health reason not to."
The bill also proposes doing audits of DCFS every two years.
" I think we need to put a greater purpose on children's well fare, than just checking things off a list," Scherer says.
This is all in hopes that no child will get left behind.
"Children are our future, and our responsibility," Scherer says. "We've got to make it better for them ."
Scherer hopes to have the bill in the senate in a couple of weeks.