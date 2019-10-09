(WAND) – New details surrounding Matt Lauer, former “Today” anchor, were released in an upcoming book.
The book by journalist Ronan Farrow alleges Laure raped an NBC colleague while at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Variety reported the accusations after reading an advanced copy of “Catch and Kill,” which is not scheduled to hit bookstores until Oct. 15. NBC News has not seen a copy of the book.
Lauer was fired from NBC News on Nov. 29, 2017, after a female colleague made a detailed complaint. The complaint accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The report also said the behavior continued after the Olympics.
In the book, Farrow writes that the woman who made the complaint against the anchor said that Lauer anally raped her in a hotel room while in Russia, according to Variety.
NBC News said in a statement issued after the Variety report, "Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague."
The book identifies the woman as former NBC News employee Brooke Nevils, who NBC had previously not named at her request.
In the book it goes into detail about several encounters with Lauer and Nevils. The book also reportedly said Nevils went to NBCUniversal human resources with a lawyer at Vieira’s urging in 2017. Lauer was fired the next day.
In a memo to staff in April 2018, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said the company's "highest priority" was to "ensure we have a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected.”
"We are absolutely committed to making this a reality—there can be no exception," he added.
After a five-month investigation NBCUniversal found no evidence that anyone at NBC News knew of the allegations made by four women against Lauer before November 2017.