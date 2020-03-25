SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The cases in Sangamon County are now at six for the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The number of cases in Sangamon County includes one death. Health officials say none of the active cases are at the hospital.
According to the daily press release, there are 15 people at Memorial Medical Center under investigation and 6 people at HSHS St. John's Hosptial for investigation.
Until Wednesday the health department has only been able to report public testing, authorized by County Health/IDPH, and positive tests from private labs. They are now working to create a new tracking system that will give the public the most up to date numbers in Sangamon County.
Because of the new tracking, health officials believe there will be a jump in the positive cases in Sangamon County.