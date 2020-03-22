CHICAGO (WAND) - The state's total of COVID-19 on Sunday is 1,049 There are now 9 deaths in the state from the virus.
The state was up 296 cases from Saturday, with three new deaths. One of the cases includes an infant, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
IDPH said the deaths included a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s and a McLean County woman in her 70s.
Jo Daviess, Livingston, Rock Island and Stephenson counties are now reporting cases.
Gov. JB Pritzker shared in his daily address his disappointment from the lack of help from the federal government. He took to Twitter on Sunday after his plea for more Personal Protective Equipment.
You wasted precious months when you could've taken action to protect Americans & Illinoisans.You should be leading a national response instead of throwing tantrums from the back seat. Where were the tests when we needed them?Where's the PPE?Get off Twitter & do your job. https://t.co/WESJITCAwg— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 22, 2020
IDPH also spoke about the virus and what doctors are still learning about women who are pregnant.
"Health officials are still learning about this new virus and information and guidance is rapidly evolving. At this time, it is still unknown if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her fetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no infants born to mothers with COVID-19 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. In these cases, which are a small number, the virus was not found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk," a press release from IDPH said.
On Saturday the statewide stay-at-home order went into effect at 5 p.m. until April 7.
Pritzker said he made the decision after consulting with numerous medical and health experts to understand the progression of COVID-19, and determined that to avoid rapid spread of the virus in Illinois that has occurred in other countries, drastic action must be taken to contain it.
"I don't come to this decision easily," Pritzker said. "I fully recognize that in some cases, I am choosing between saving people's lives and saving people's livelihoods. But ultimately, you can't have a livelihood if you don't have your life."
Illinois health officials said they expect the number of confirmed cases to grow as more patients are able to be tested.
Counties with positive COVID-19 cases include Champaign, Christian, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DeKalb, DuPage, Jo Daviess, Jackson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Livingston, Madison, McHenry, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, Stephenson, St. Clair, Washington, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago, and Woodford.
There are cases in all 50 states.
Gov. Pritzker on Saturday also stressed an emergency stock of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care workers, as they are using these items rapidly.
"To maximize the state’s availability of PPE, IDPH released guidance to limit non-essential adult elective surgery and medical and surgical procedures, including all dental procedures, until further notice. IDPH is now encouraging surgery centers, veterinarians, and anyone with unused PPE that is not immediately needed to donate it to assist health care providers, health care facilities, and first responders who are on the front line actively responding to COVID-19," the governor said.
For donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
Most cases of COVID-19 have been mild, but people including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are considered most at risk. However, cases reported in Illinois have included all age ranges.
People are being asked to follow social distancing measures, including working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community and avoiding public transportation.
The number of cases with no clear connection to travel or a known positive COVID-19 case is rising, IDPH officials said.
Click here to learn more about how people, their school, workplace and community can prepare for COVID-19.